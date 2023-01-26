Controversial Co Down greenway to be shelved as council votes to withdraw planning application

Council need to 'think again' over plan for Bangor costal path

Plans for a controversial greenway route in Co Down will be shelved after council members voted in favour of a proposal to withdraw the planning application.

The motion to shelve the greenway, which would link Holywood and Donaghadee, was put forward by Councillor Ray McKimm and debated at a meeting of Ards and North Down council on Thursday evening.

Thirty councillors voted for the proposal to withdraw the plans, with no votes against. There were three abstentions and seven councillors were absent.

The debate, which lasted several hours, saw almost all present councillors make their feelings known about the plan, with the majority indicating their support for the project to be scrapped.

The live application seeks to incorporate new 3m and 4m wide asphalt paths to the North Down Coastal Path and expand existing routes.

It has split opinion in the area. Some people supported the project while others had concerns over the coastal path being compromised.

Some councillors also expressed concerns over damage to wildlife habitats and the area’s natural beauty if the greenway proceeded.

A previous meeting, which included the results of a survey on the greenway’s proposals, saw large queues outside, with members of the public reportedly turned away due to the venue being at capacity.

Earlier on Thursday, the Belfast Telegraph reported Mr McKimm had submitted a proposal for the current greenway planning application to be withdrawn to allow for significant changes to be made.

He said withdrawing the application would allow changes to be incorporated “that the public clearly want.”

In a speech prior to the vote, Mr McKimm said “the community had lost trust with the council” and wouldn’t “be satisfied with tweaks to the project.”

"What the community is asking for is radical changes and for the greenway to be taken out of the red lines and put somewhere else... something this radical requires a withdrawal of the planning application.

"What they are saying is there are few enough green spaces in the borough - don’t cover them with asphalt to make them a greenway.

"The message is clear, withdraw this application. To assume we can’t change it to the extent required is an error.”

His seconder, Councillor Stephen Dunlop, also read a plea from a young man who expressed his love for the area and didn’t want to see a greenway implemented.

During the debate, many councillors in support of withdrawing the proposal accused others of ‘flip-flopping’ on their decision with some alluding to “deleted social media posts” which indicated previous support for the greenway.

Prior to the meeting, the Green Party’s Rachel Woods said they would be seconding the motion to pause the planning application for the greenway.

She said while she was “in favour of greenways across Northern Ireland” the current plans for the Kinnegar to Donaghadee greenway “represent significant and disastrous environmental damage to certain areas of our coastal path.”

“This whole process has shown the failings of our planning system. We have tick-box exercises instead of genuine community consultation, we have no equal rights of appeal, and environmental protections can be ignored. The whole system is opaque, confusing and subject to misinterpretation.”

A working group will now be set up to explore future plans.