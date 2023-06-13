Controversial Irish language sign proposal for Olympia Leisure Centre out for public consultation

A controversial proposal by Belfast Council to put up Irish language signs at the Olympia Leisure Centre in south Belfast has been put to public consultation this week.

The Boucher Road leisure centre is flanked on its north side by Tates Avenue and the Village, a mainly loyalist area, and is close to Windsor Park, home of the Northern Ireland football team.

In September 2021, a council committee passed a Sinn Féin proposal to erect bilingual name signs outside the leisure centre and directional signage inside it by 12 to six, with one abstention.

The Strategic Policy and Resources Committee also agreed that a report on linguistic accessibility at Lisnasharragh and Templemore Leisure Centres be submitted at a future meeting, and that a multilingual welcome sign be erected in the entrance or reception area of all leisure centres.

However, in January 2022 the decision was subjected to a successful ‘call-in’ tabled by the DUP, effectively stalling the decision for further review.

Councillors were told the call-in was successful on the basis that officers believed an external report showed there was the potential for “adverse community impact”.

The DUP then called for the decision to be scrapped altogether, but were told it would have to return to committee level again for elected members to consider the next move.

Committee members again voted for dual signage at Olympia and the matter was then moved to a full equality impact assessment.

The 14 week consultation begins on June 12, involving public information and engagement events both at Olympia Leisure Centre and online.

The council said: “Belfast aims to be a welcoming and inclusive city for all. In keeping with the council’s long-term vision for the city, as set out in the Belfast Agenda, the council’s Language Strategy for 2018-2023 aspires to create a place where linguistic diversity is celebrated and respected, and where those who live, work and visit Belfast can expect to access what Belfast has to offer, using forms of language with which they are familiar and comfortable.

“Belfast City Council carried out a consultation into the proposed erection of bilingual or multilingual external naming and internal directional signage at its four city-wide leisure centres (Andersonstown, Olympia, Lisnasharragh and Templemore) in 2019/20.

“Following that consultation, the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee agreed to erect the bilingual signage. However, the elected members subsequently agreed to proceed with an equality impact assessment (EQIA) on the erection of bilingual external naming and internal directional signage at Olympia Leisure Centre.

“We are consulting on the Draft Equality Impact Assessment in relation to the proposal to erect bilingual signs at Olympia. The promotion of equality of opportunity and good relations are key principles within the delivery of the Language Strategy.”

It added: “The Draft Equality Impact Assessment will be finalised after the consultation and an EQIA final decision report will be produced. The final decision report will be presented to our elected members, and they will consider it when they make a decision on the signage.”

The online public consultation will be held on Tuesday, June 13, from 10-11am, and on Wednesday, August 23, from noon to 1pm and 7-8pm with those taking part required to register.

Alternatively anyone seeking to register for public events taking place at Olympia Leisure Centre on Wednesday, June 14 from 3-4pm and 7-8pm can do see here.