Conversation around united-Ireland ‘needs to happen now’ but poll ‘wouldn’t be tomorrow’, claims Mary Lou McDonald

A conversation around Irish unity “needs to happen now” but the referendum itself wouldn’t be “tomorrow”, according to Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald.

Ms McDonald said there is an “open ear” to the concerns of unionists to a united Ireland and rejected a recent University of Liverpool poll which suggested support for the idea was less than 30%.

She also told BBC NI’s Sunday Politics show that the British Government are playing a “very dangerous game” and are “jeopardising” the entire Brexit withdrawal agreement, amid claims Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol could be triggered in the next few weeks.

The comments from the Sinn Fein leader come a day after the non-profit campaigning group Ireland’s Future held a panel discussion event in Dublin’s Mansion House to debate the idea.

The panel was joined by Irish political leaders, academics and religious figures, however no unionist political representatives from Northern Ireland joined the discussion.

Speaking to the BBC, Ms McDonald said the Irish Government need to create the mechanism to have a formal discussion on a referendum and suggested there are voices in unionism “anxious” to have a conversation about a united Ireland.

“What we have been saying consistently is not just the conversation but the act of preparation for constitutional change... needs to happen now,” she said.

“There is a growing acceptance and indeed appetite for a citizen's assembly... and for us to actually knuckle down to the detail of what this new Ireland might look like.”

Last month, the leader suggested she supported making the Twelfth Orange Order celebrations a public holiday in a united Ireland.

She added: “Unionism and unionist political leaders will argue for the union and we shouldn’t expect anything other than that.

“Let me make it clear... there is an open ear and a welcome for unionist input into this conversation.

“I think it is essential in constructing the new Ireland and I know there are voices in unionism, maybe not political unionism but beyond that, who are anxious and willing to have that conversation.”

On Thursday, a University of Liverpool survey put support for a united Ireland in the event of an imminent border poll at just 29.8 percent, with 58.6 percent of those responding wishing to remain in the UK.

Ms McDonald argued the survey “doesn’t prove or disprove very much” as she said such a referendum wouldn’t be “tomorrow” and would require a period of discussion and debate about such a future Ireland.

“The reality is demographically, electorally, generationally, Ireland has changed and is in change and the truth is that we need to plan for our future and the conversation needs to be had,” she added.

“Of course, we need a lead in time we need to figure out big issues, not just around symbols and identity and citizenship, but also the bread-and-butter issues.

“We need the space to do that. The provision for referendums are in the Good Friday Agreement. It is just a pragmatic and common sense view we prepare for all that now.”

Meanwhile, the party president said she agreed with comments made by the former British Prime Minister John Major, who suggested triggering Article 16 would be "colossally stupid".

Talks between the EU and UK over the Northern Ireland Protocol continue but Brexit Minister Lord Frost has warned that the option of unilaterally abandoning parts of the agreement remained "very much on the table".

To avoid a hard border with Ireland, the protocol effectively keeps Northern Ireland inside the EU's single market for goods, resulting in some checks for products crossing the Irish Sea from Great Britain, which left the single market.

Lord Frost and the Prime Minister have argued that the EU's interpretation of the deal has led to difficulties which have created the condition to justify the use of Article 16 of the protocol, effectively suspending elements of the arrangements.

Ms McDonald said Northern Ireland was being treated as “collateral damage” as part of Brexit and said the Conservative Party are playing a “game of chicken” with the European institutions.

“If the British Government imagine they hold all of the cards they are wrong. They are playing a very dangerous game, up to and including perhaps jeopardising the entire withdrawal agreement,” she said.

“Good faith has been demonstrated and middle positions have been arrived at.”

She added: “There are issues with the protocol we all know that. We also know the protocol is necessary and what I hear, and I think the evidence demonstrates, people accept the need for a protocol, they want the protocol to work.

“For lots of observers the European institutions have been a lot more flexible than had been anticipated, but you know everything has its elastic limit and the reality now is the ball is at the foot of Boris Johnson and his government and they need to act in good faith.

“If they don’t then I think the consequences will be very grave indeed.”