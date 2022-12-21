Convicted murderer arrested after being at large for a week from Maghaberry Prison

Police have arrested a convicted murderer who failed to return to Maghaberry Prison after failing to return from his temporary release.

Glen Allen (34) was unlawfully at large from prison after breaching the conditions of his temporary prison release last week.

Allen, convicted for 14-and-a-half years in 2010 for the murder of William Meek., was arrested on Tuesday night following Police Service appeals to trace his whereabouts.

Mr Meek was stabbed 51 times in the head, face and neck in June 2008.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We would like to thank members of the public who responded to the appeal with information. Allen is being returned to prison.”