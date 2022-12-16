Convicted murderer currently at large after failing to return to Maghaberry prison

A 34-year-old man convicted of murder is currently at large from Maghaberry Prison after failing to return from his temporary release.

Glen Allen was convicted in relation to murder following an incident in 2008. He was given temporary prison release but has since breached his conditions.

The PSNI are now appealing for information to help locate him but have warned the public not to approach him.

Mr Allen is described as being approximately 5 ft 11 ins in height, of medium build, and has a fresh complexion.

Read more Man given life for drug-fuelled knife murder

He also has blue eyes, dirty fair hair, and scars on his right hand, his left finger, and his knee.

A police spokesperson said “We are appealing to anyone who has seen him, or who knows of his whereabouts, not to approach him, but to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1452 of 14/12/22.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.

"Police would also appeal directly to Glen to hand himself in.”