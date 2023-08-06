Convicted NI child abuser accused of illegally spending time with kids

The Tyrone sex offender is barred from such contact with children under the terms of a SOPO

A convicted child abuser who ‘brawled’ with a man who called him out for his sex offending has been accused of illegally hanging out with kids.

Castlederg predator Gareth Kitchener is due back in Londonderry Magistrates Court tomorrow morning to face two charges of having unsupervised contact with a child under the age of 16.

The convicted sex offender is barred from such contact with children under the terms of the Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

But we can reveal he stands accused of breaching that order on two consecutive days a year ago.

According to court papers, he was alone with an underage child on August 15 and then again on August 16 in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim – 80 miles from his home in Co Tyrone.

In fact the shameless 37-year-old is accused of being in the company of a minor just a few weeks after he was convicted of sex abuse offences against a teenage girl.

At court when he was sentenced in July 2022, he was warned he could only be in the presence of children if he was supervised.

Earlier this year, the Sunday World revealed how Kitchener had been caught on camera brawling with a man in the street who had called him out for his sexual offending.

Images at the time showed Kitchener and one of his relatives scrapping with another man on a street in February.

Last July, the Sunday World revealed how the father of four was convicted of six counts of sexually touching a 13-year-old girl, who bravely gave evidence against him in court.

Sleazy Kitchener tried to claim inappropriate messages sent to the young girl had been sent by one of his young children, but a judge was not impressed by that shocking, and false, claim.

Kitchener got a four-month prison sentence, but he appealed and it was suspended on appeal.

Kitchener has since returned to his home town of Castlederg where some locals are not entirely happy to see him, especially as he has been back to the estate where he abused the child.

Earlier this year, it was reported by the Sunday World that despite his being subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order and having to sign the sex offenders register, there were fears about his return.

Sources said a petition to get him moved out of the area had not been successful and also revealed the family of his victim had left the area.

The February brawl was caught on CCTV and shows Kitchener and a relative arguing with another man.

Kitchener can be seen appearing to grab the man by the throat while his relative tries to attack him.