Cooker hob removed during burglary in south Belfast

The PSNI are appealing for information following reports of a burglary in south Belfast.

The incident occurred at a property in Deramore Park South sometime between 5pm on Thursday and 8am on Friday. The front window of a house was smashed and a cooker hob removed from the kitchen work top.

A police spokesperson said: “Our enquiries are underway and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the burglary, or who may have captured anything suspicious on dash-cam or CCTV footage, to make contact with police on 101 quoting reference number 270 of 16/12/22.

"You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.”