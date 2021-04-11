Cookstown security alert ends after discovery of suspected First World War device

It is believed the object may be a remnant from the First World War.

A security alert in the Beechway area of Cookstown has ended after the discovery of what is believed to be a First World War device.

The suspicious item was discovered on Sunday afternoon.

A number of homes in the area had been evacuated as the PSNI and Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) attended the scene and put cordons in place.

It has since been declared as nothing untoward, and has been removed for further examination.

Inspector Michael Patton said: “It is believed the object may be a remnant from the First World War.

“Residents have now returned to their homes, and I am keen to thank those who were inconvenienced for their patience and understanding.”