Cooler weather will return to Northern Ireland by the weekend says Met Office

The weather is expected to turn cooler ahead of Saturday and Sunday.

Cooler weather is expected towards the weekend in NI

Cooler weather is set to return to Northern Ireland by the weekend, with some showery rain expected, the Met Office have said.

Temperatures of up to 25.4C have been recorded over the last few days as the country basked in near-heatwave conditions, but though warm conditions are set to continue for the next few, the rain is on its way.

Any isolated thundery showers breaking out this evening will clear to bring an otherwise dry night with long clear spells.

Some patchy mist, fog and low cloud may develop through the early hours. Mild weather is expected with a minimum temperature of 13C.

Friday will bring patchy low cloud and mist, which will clear later in the day to leave another spell of very warm weather with good sunny spells.

Most places will remain dry, but there is a risk of isolated thunderstorms, with a maximum temperature expected of 27C.

Over the weekend the weather is expected to become more unsettled and markedly cooler.

Saturday will bring some showery rain – mostly in the north west – which is expected to be mostly light and patchy. The best of the sunshine will be found in the east, with a top temperature expected of 24 or 25C.

Sunday will be cloudier for all with the potential for some showery rain in parts, but most areas should experience a largely dry day with temperature of up to 21 or 22C.

Looking further ahead, the weather is set to be rather changeable and cooler into next week.