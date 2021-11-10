Cop26 flight a mistake, admits NI-born councillor Phelim Mac Cafferty

A Green council leader from Northern Ireland has described his flight from Gatwick to Glasgow to protest against climate change at Cop26 as a “major failure of judgment”.

Councillor Phelim Mac Cafferty, the leader of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Green group, apologised for taking the 80-minute flight after flying on the same day he slammed the Government for a lack of action over climate change.

After completing the 460-mile journey, Mr Mac Cafferty, who is originally from Londonderry, made a speech on cutting carbon emissions and appeared at a protest march, led by Greta Thunberg, calling for world leaders to stop temperatures rising.

The politician, who co-chairs his council’s carbon-neutral working group, yesterday admitted the blunder.

Mr Mac Cafferty unreservedly apologised, saying he had been worried his train might be cancelled. He said: “In the Friday evening just gone, I took a flight from London to Glasgow to attend Cop26 where I had been invited to represent the city at a presentation of the Glasgow declaration on Saturday morning.

“This decision to fly was a major failure of my judgment which goes against my political group’s pledges and principles and I unreservedly apologise.”

The admission comes just days after Mr Mac Cafferty claimed Brighton and Hove was leading the way on climate and social action.

He said he had been concerned about the reliability of the rail network which left people struggling to get to Cop26.

At the end of last month, operators from the east and west coast mainlines advised against people travelling from London to Glasgow amid stormy weather across the UK.

Mr Mac Cafferty added: “I reluctantly took this very difficult decision because I was concerned about the unreliability of the rail network following the well-publicised difficulties experienced by many people wanting to travel by train to Glasgow the week before, when trains were cancelled. I was concerned that this would happen again and I felt it was important not to miss the opportunity to attend the important presentation on behalf of the city, lobby world leaders and share with others the innovative work taking place in Brighton and Hove.

“Transport contributes a large portion of carbon emissions, all significant journeys we make have an effect on our climate. I will be offsetting the carbon cost of my journey. I will be taking my return journey on train.”