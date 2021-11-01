Cop26: Stormont leaders fear climate catastrophe

Givan and O’Neill urge the world’s leaders to act decisively as crucial summit gets under way in Glasgow

The world is facing a climate crisis and failing to act would be “catastrophic”, Stormont’s leaders have warned.

First Minister Paul Givan and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill were speaking ahead of attending the Cop26 World Leaders Summit in Glasgow today.

The UN conference opened yesterday, with the UK pressing world leaders to sign up to prevent global temperatures from rising by more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

Ms O’Neill said failing to act would be a dereliction of leaders’ responsibilities.

Downing Street said Cop26 will be one of the biggest events the UK has hosted, with 25,000 delegates expected from 196 countries.

Ministers, climate negotiators, civil society and business leaders are set to take part in talks and debates.

Mr Givan said the eyes of the world are on Glasgow.

“The scale of the challenge is such that everyone across society has got a crucial part to play,” he said.

“Governments, businesses and individuals must all shoulder their responsibilities to create a cleaner environment and it is important that the voice of the Northern Ireland Executive is heard at the summit over the next fortnight.”

He said the Executive’s draft Green Growth Strategy, published last week, sets out the long-term vision for tackling the climate crisis.

“There is much to do if we are to deliver on our commitments to build a more sustainable society,” he added.

“The Green Growth strategy sets out how we can get there and we must grasp this last opportunity before it is too late.”

Ms O’Neill said: “None of us should be in any doubt that we are in the midst of a climate crisis. The time to act is now and to do nothing would be catastrophic and a dereliction of our responsibilities as political leaders.

“We have all witnessed the impact of climate change in our lives and if we are to make a difference, then we must all work together. The climate crisis is no respecter of different political views and the Executive stands ready to play its part in this global response.

“For us, that means taking action locally and our Green Growth strategy sets out a holistic approach to tackling the climate crisis. It provides an opportunity to embed environmental considerations into all our decision making.”

Environment Minister Edwin Poots is also attending the summit, and said climate change was the defining crisis of our time.

“It must be recognised that we cannot continue with a ‘business as usual’ approach, we must act now before it is too late,” he added.

“We have all seen first-hand the effects of climate change and there are other numerous challenges ahead - reducing our emissions, improving air quality, tackling plastic pollution, achieving zero waste, and the development of a circular economy.

“The next decade must be one of urgent action, there is still time to make a difference, but we must act now and we must do it together.”

Mr Poots said the draft Green Growth Strategy was “a solid framework”, balancing climate action with the need for a clean, resilient environment and economy.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, who is also travelling to Glasgow, said “a radical plan” was needed.

He said there was clear evidence from rising temperatures and climate events around the world that the crisis was worsening.

“The Cop26 conference in Glasgow is a pivotal moment in our bid to tackle the climate crisis,” he said.

“This is no time for tinkering around the edges of the Paris Agreement. We need to get more than lip service from Cop26, we need firm commitments from those with the power to enact change that they are ready to do what’s necessary to protect our environment.”

Mr Eastwood said ambitious targets are needed to bring down emissions and safeguard our planet for future generations.

“Anything less will be catastrophic for humanity,” he warned.