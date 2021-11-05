COP26: The 22 things you can do to help the planet

Supporters of the United Kingdom Student Climate Network (UKSCN) march through Westminster during a climate protest as the UK hosts COP26, on November 05, 2021 in London (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The climate crisis is firmly on the agenda of world leaders as they gather in Glasgow for Cop26.

Acting now on getting to net-zero carbon emissions and keeping global temperatures to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels are just some of the key issues being discussed on the world stage at the conference.

And as the global climate summit continues to dominate, there are small steps that everyone can take to pass on the planet better than we found it to our future generations.

As individuals, fighting the climate crisis can feel hopeless sometimes. It’s not always possible to live an entirely climate-friendly lifestyle but there are still convenient changes we can make to our lives that will have a positive impact on the environment.

Not everything on this climate-friendly living list will suit all lifestyles; picking up even just a few new habits can be a good way to start leading that all-important climatarian lifestyle.

Eat local

Buying local produce that hasn’t been flown or shipped in from another continent is an easy way to be more eco-friendly. Check out the labels on the fresh produce you buy from supermarkets and see where it has come from – the nearer, the better. Plus, there are plenty of independent restaurants in Belfast that serve local food from local vendors, such as Stock Kitchen and Bar in St George’s Market.

Eat less meat

The meat industry is one of the largest emitters of carbon dioxide and methane into our atmosphere. Cutting down on steaks, sausages and burgers will mean that less meat is being produced – and you don’t need to cut it out entirely if you prefer not to. How about trying meat-free Monday?

Eat seasonally

Consuming food that is in season is another good way to make our diets climate-friendly because it means we don’t need to import the produce from abroad. Apples, parsnips, carrots, potatoes and cauliflower all grow well at this time of year, while by springtime next year, you’ll want to look out for juicy beetroots, spring greens and rhubarb in your local shop.

Walk more

If you can, walking to your destination instead of those quick five-minute car journeys is a simple way to reduce your own carbon footprint – and it keeps you fit, too.

Use public transport

Instead of driving yourself somewhere as a single passenger, taking the bus or train means that more people use just one mode of transport which can drastically reduce carbon emissions in the city.

Use reusable plastic

Invest in a stylish water bottle that you’ll want to keep on you at all times. Many public spaces have refill stations that you can use and makes topping up your water bottle convenient and cheap. Or, if you’re an avid coffee drinker, most coffee shops are happy to pour your drink into a reusable flask and some even give you points towards free coffee if you do.

Try a plant-based diet

A plant-rich diet is a good way to live a more climatarian lifestyle simply because it’s so much more energy efficient than eating meat. It cuts out all the emissions that come with animal agriculture; instead of eating animals that eat plants, you’re cutting out the middleman and going straight for the greens. Supermarkets now have an ample selection of plant-based now too.

Take the ferry

There’s no need to flight shame – after all, everyone needs to take flights now and again. But if you are able to, consider taking the ferry across the water instead of a short-haul flight to save on carbon emissions.

Avoid fast fashion

Fast fashion from the likes of Asos, Zara and Primark is highly unsustainable. It produces huge amounts of carbon emissions and lots of the textiles end up being binned. Instead, try out your local charity shops to give a piece of clothing new life, or opt for ‘investment’ pieces that are better quality, last longer and means you go through less material.

Rewild your garden

Sometimes doing nothing is better than doing something – and letting your garden grow is a perfect example. Rewilding (AKA letting nature take care of itself) can increase carbon removal from the atmosphere and bring pollinators to your garden.

Refill

Refilling empty reusable plastic containers is better for the environment and your purse. You don’t need to spend money on buying more than necessary, and you prevent food being wasted or items going to landfill. There is a shop called the Refill Quarter on the Belmont Road where you can do this, and some Marks and Spencer stores also have the option to refill containers.

Plant trees

OK, not literally – but if you use a search engine called Ecosia, instead of Google, the platform will plant trees in the places that need it most from the profits it makes from your searches.

Reduce plastic consumption

We all need to be a bit more conscious about the amount of single-use plastic we use if we want to be more climatarian. Take your own bags to the supermarket instead of buying more single-use ones and be aware of how much plastic packaging your food and goods are wrapped up in – there are sometimes alternatives packed in less or no plastic.

Don’t waste food

Producing food and getting it to our local shops uses plenty of energy and water. It’s best to just buy what you need and keep a food waste or compost bin so if you do end up binning food, it can be used for good.

Recycle

Many of us already do this but we shouldn’t forget how important recycling is in the home. Recycling single-use plastics, cans and bottles ensures that the waste can be turned into something else, and not sent to landfill. It’s a good skill to teach the kids too.

Insulate your home

While on the pricey side, insulating your home is one of the best things homeowners can do to keep emissions low long-term, while also keeping your house warmer when it’s supposed to be. Some companies offer insulation grants to help you make your home more climatarian.

Donate used goods

Don’t just bin the household items or clothes you don’t use anymore. Take them to a charity shop or sell the used goods online using platforms like Facebook Marketplace or eBay so that someone gets a second use out of them. Potentially good for your purse, your community and the planet – it’s a win-win situation.

Avoid disposables

Single-use items like disposable cutlery, straws and plates can be harmful to nature and the planet if not recycled properly. Wherever possible, try not to use it – or if you do need to, cardboard disposable items are more eco-friendly than plastic ones.

Reduce electricity consumption in the home

Keeping your home energy consumption down is not only good for living a more climatarian lifestyle, but also for keeping electricity costs down. No one is saying to live by candlelight, but there are small swaps you can make in the home that are better for the environment. Taking shorter showers, avoiding the tumble dryer and dish washer as much as you can, and using cosy blankets instead of heating where possible are all ways to keep energy consumption low.

Drive efficiently

It’s not always possible to walk or use public transport, so in the cases where you do need to drive, do it efficiently. Choosing a fuel-efficient vehicle can reduce the impact on the environment while saving you petrol money. And driving at a steady pace, too, means that your car will consume the fuel more efficiently.

Consume less

The truth is that protecting the planet will mean we all need to make some changes to our lifestyles, starting with our attitudes as consumers. Think twice about whether you really need that cheap contraption you were thinking of buying from Amazon. Do you really need it? Buying less and buying better is a key but simple change we can all make to become more climatarian.

Use vegan makeup brands

For the beauty lovers, there are plenty of big makeup brands that are cruelty-free and vegan. Besides the moral benefits, vegan cosmetics tend to use more natural ingredients and fewer chemicals. Plus, some even have partnerships with eco-friendly brands so that part of your purchase will go towards saving the planet.