Corach Rambler wins Grand National 2023 after animal rights supporters cause delayed start

Animal activists have delayed the start of the Grand National (Peter Byrne/PA Wire) — © PA

Police officers respond to Animal Rising activists attempting to invade the race course ahead of the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase during day three of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. (Peter Byrne/PA Wire) — © PA

The 2023 Randox Grand National suffered a delayed start of 12 minutes after protesters invaded the race track.

Activists from the group Animal Rising had previously threatened the four-and-a-quarter-mile race which was won by jockey Derek Fox’s Corach Rambler.

Police were seen removing protestors who managed to make their way into the middle of the track and hedges.

During the disruption horses were taken back from the parade ring after a general announcement telling racegoers of the delay.

In a statement Merseyside Police confirmed nine perople were arrested following the incident.

"We can confirm that nine people have been arrested at Aintree Racecourse today” said a spokesperson.

"Just after 5pm, a large number of protesters attempted to gain entry on to the course. The majority were prevented from breaching the boundary fencing, but the nine individuals who managed to enter the course were later arrested by officers."

The force said its operation was continuing and the Grand National was temporarily delayed to allow officers to ensure the safety of the event.

Earlier, Ainetree confirmed the race had been delayed on social media writing it was suffering a “slight delay.”