Corcrain bonfire lit as NI prepares for Eleventh Night celebrations

An effigy of Robert Lundy being burnt on the Corcrain Bonfire. Photo: Kevin Scott for The Belfast Telegraph

Homes being hosed down near the Corcrain Bonfire. Photo: Kevin Scott for The Belfast Telegraph

Homes are hosed down near the Corcrain Bonfire. Photo: Kevin Scott for The Belfast Telegraph

Corcrain Bonfire in Portadown on July 10 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A huge bonfire has been lit in Portadown, as Northern Ireland prepares to mark the Eleventh Night.

Bonfires will be ignited in towns and villages to usher in the main date in the parading calendar.

Over 160 pyres are due to be lit across Northern Ireland on Tuesday night.

Some have already been ignited, including the Corcrain bonfire in Portadown. An estimated 3,000 people attended the lighting of the pyre on Monday night.

An effigy of the historical figure Robert Lundy was burned on the huge bonfire, while a fireworks display entertained the crowd.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended the bonfire to protect homes. Properties were doused in water to protect them from the heat, while boards were placed in front of doors and windows.

Meanwhile, the huge Craigyhill bonfire in Larne, which organisers say is the world’s tallest, will be lit tonight.

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson has tabled a Parliamentary motion congratulating the people of Craigyhil for their efforts.

Mr Wilson said that the community effort in Craigyhill was an example of "what is best in Northern Ireland".

"This is truly a community venture, and one which has involved people from right across the community and it is a demonstration of how positive engagement in our history and culture can bring people together," he said.

Most of the bonfires pass off every year without incident, but a number continue to cause controversy.

On Saturday night, a bonfire in Moygashel, Co Tyrone was lit with an Irish tricolour and a poster of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on the top of it. Police are treating the incident as a hate crime.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he believed the overwhelming majority of unionists opposed the placing of the Irish flag and picture of Mr Varadkar on the fire.