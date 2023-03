The white bag police are focusing on tonight in the Keady Area

Police are at the scene of a suspect device which has been left in Co Armagh.

A cordon has been put in place in the Castleblayney Road area of the village on Tuesday evening.

Diversions are in place at the junctions of Derrynoose Road, Davis Street, Crossdened Row and Bridge Street.

Members of the public should avoid the area at present.

