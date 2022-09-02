Cordon in place at former Ballymena barracks after discovery of old munitions

A police cordon is currently in place at the former St Patrick’s Barracks in Ballymena after the discovery of what is suspected to be old munitions on the site.

Work is currently taking place at the site to turn it into a housing development in the Demesne Avenue area of the town.

Police have said that no roads have been closed and there has been no requirement to evacuate any local residents at this time.

An operation to ensure the safe removal of any objects is underway.

One fire appliance from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service is currently in attendance at the ongoing incident.