Cordons lifted as Duncairn Gardens security alert ends

A suspicious object was declared ‘nothing untoward’.

Police at the scene at Duncairn Gardens — © Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph

A security alert at the Duncairn Gardens area of North Belfast is now over.

“Shortly after 2pm on Thursday May 18, it was reported that a suspicious object was located in the area,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

"Officers attended and the object, that has been declared nothing untoward, has been taken away. The cordons which were in place have been lifted and the road has reopened.

"Police would like to thank the local community for their patience during the public safety operation conducted by officers.”