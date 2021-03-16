Corlacky Hill Wind Farm development granted permission by Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon

A wind farm development near the village of Swatragh in Co Londonderry has been granted planning permission by the SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon

The proposal will see 11 wind turbines erected on the site close to Brockaghboy windfarm in the Sperrins Area Of Outstanding Natural Beauty, with the turbines reaching a maximum of almost 150 metres in tip height.

Explaining her decision, Mrs Mallon said she weighed up "carefully" the benefits against any potential harm to the local area.

"I carefully considered both the findings of the independent Public Hearing alongside the recommendations of my planning officials," she said.

"While I am always conscious of potential impacts to the surrounding environment, green infrastructure does however represent a real opportunity for tackling the climate emergency, helping to boost our economy and creating a sustainable infrastructure for future generations.

“In this instance, I agree with how the Commissioner has weighed up the considerations in this case, with the exception to their interpretation on the extent to which the proposal would impact on the settings of the archaeological monuments.

"However, I do not consider that the impact is sufficient to warrant refusal. I am satisfied that the environmental and economic benefits are in favour of the proposal and outweigh any potential impact on the archaeological sites in the vicinity.”