Corncrakes making a comeback on Rathlin

Four male birds heard calling on island for first time in 40 years

Corncrakes could be making a comeback on Rathlin Island after four calling males were recorded there for the first time in around four decades.

In recent years at least one calling male has been heard each summer, but this is the first time they have been there in such numbers since the late 1970s or early 1980s.

Conservationists now hope the secretive bird, known for its distinctive ‘crex-crex’ call, may breed there.

The corncrake is a red-listed species — meaning a bird of high conservation concern — and their numbers have been in sharp decline since the 1980s.

Rathlin is the only place in Northern Ireland home to the species and has been a focus for RSPB NI to create the right habitat for a comeback.

For the last six years at least one calling male has been heard. This year two males arrived on April 24 and 29 and are established on the island, with their behaviour indicating they have attracted mates.

Another two new males were recorded on Wednesday, and experts say if they remain and attract a mate it will be a real conservation coup.

RSPB Rathlin Island warden Liam McFaul said: “I was very happy that we had two calling males, so to hear four yesterday was quite something.

"There’s no doubt that there were four birds in four different locations. It would be nice if all four got mates and stayed on the island, but there’s always a chance that one or two might leave again and settle elsewhere.”

Liam will continue to monitor the birds, which are all within a half-mile radius of each other.

At least three of them have been heard in nettle beds created over the last decade by RSPB staff and volunteers to attract corncrakes to the field margins of Church Bay.

The hope is to achieve a sustainable population of corncrakes, with four or five pairs regularly breeding.

One islander even caught an extremely rare glimpse of a male and female corncrake side by side in a field on Tuesday.

The birds have two broods; the first in June and the second in late July or early August. After the second brood hatches the birds will migrate back to Africa in August or September.

Liam added: “When I grew up on Rathlin corncrakes were always singing out in the fields and they were all over the island. Then, over the years, I could see the decline happening before my eyes; the birds just weren’t there anymore.

“When I first got involved with the RSPB I got to see the bigger picture of how the birds were in decline and so much of our work has been about trying to turn the tide.

“We’ve worked closely with landowners and with all the habitat work we eventually had one bird coming back, then a few years later two birds, then one, and now it’s up to four. So we’ve been working towards this for a long time.”

A NI Environment Agency’s corncrake grant scheme is in place on the island. The scheme works with farmers to ensure their lands remain safe for these protected birds.