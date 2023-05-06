Coronation: King and Queen leave Westminster Abbey as events take place across NI

Members of the Royal Marines marching ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday. Carl Court/PA Wire — © PA

Guests arriving ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London. Phil Noble/PA Wire — © PA

A general view inside Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. — © Getty Images

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are carried in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach as the King's Procession passes along The Mall to their coronation ceremony London. Niall Carson/PA Wire — © PA

King Charles III during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London — © PA

The Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh at the coronation ceremony — © PA

Queen Camilla after being crowned with Queen Mary's Crown by the Archbishop of Canterbury — © PA

King Charles III is crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire — © PA

King Charles III, wearing the Imperial State Crown, leaves Westminster Abbey in central London following his coronation ceremony. Ben Birchall/PA Wire — © PA

King Charles III and Queen Camilla travelling in the Gold State Coach built in 1760 and used at every Coronation since that of William IV in 1831 sets off from Westminster Abbey on route to Buckingham Palace — © Getty Images

The King and Queen have departed Westminster Abbey.

It follows King Charles III being crowned with St Edward's Crown by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The historic moment, watched around the globe, was a fulfilment of the King's destiny, but followed the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September after a 70-year reign.

God save the King: Charles is crownd King during coronation service

Around 2,200 people, including the Royal Family, heads of state, faith leaders and personalities are in attendance.

Guests from Northern Ireland where in attendance, including Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill and Alex Maskey, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, SDLP leader Colm Eastwood, Alliance leader Naomi Long, TUV leader Jim Allister and Archbishop Eamon Martin.

In Northern Ireland, approximately 15,000 people are able to watch the coronation on big screens.

