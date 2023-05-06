Coronation: King and Queen leave Westminster Abbey as events take place across NI
Mark Edwards and Emma Montgomery
The King and Queen have departed Westminster Abbey.
It follows King Charles III being crowned with St Edward's Crown by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
The historic moment, watched around the globe, was a fulfilment of the King's destiny, but followed the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September after a 70-year reign.
God save the King: Charles is crownd King during coronation service
Around 2,200 people, including the Royal Family, heads of state, faith leaders and personalities are in attendance.
Guests from Northern Ireland where in attendance, including Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill and Alex Maskey, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, SDLP leader Colm Eastwood, Alliance leader Naomi Long, TUV leader Jim Allister and Archbishop Eamon Martin.