Coronation: King and Queen take to Buckingham Palace balcony to wave the public
Mark Edwards and Emma Montgomery
The King and Queen have taken to the balcony at Buckingham Palace to wave to the public following the coronation.
At 12pm King Charles III was crowned with St Edward's Crown by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
The historic moment, watched around the globe, was a fulfilment of the King's destiny, but followed the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September after a 70-year reign.
God save the King: Charles is crownd King during coronation service
Around 2,200 people, including the Royal Family, heads of state, faith leaders, personalities and celebrities were in attendance.
Guests from Northern Ireland included Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill and Alex Maskey, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, SDLP leader Colm Eastwood, Alliance leader Naomi Long, TUV leader Jim Allister and Archbishop Eamon Martin.