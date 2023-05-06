Coronation: King Charles leaves Buckingham Palace to travel to Westminster Abbey

Members of the Royal Marines marching ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday. Carl Court/PA Wire — © PA

Guests arriving ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London. Phil Noble/PA Wire — © PA

A general view inside Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. — © Getty Images

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are carried in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach as the King's Procession passes along The Mall to their coronation ceremony London. Niall Carson/PA Wire — © PA

After months of planning and preparation, the day of King Charles’ coronation has arrived.

Crowds are gathering in London as millions around the world tune in to see Charles crowned at Westminster Abbey.

In Northern Ireland, approximately 15,000 people will be able to watch the coronation on big screens.

Some of the guests from Northern Ireland making the journey to the coronation include Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill and Alex Maskey, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, SDLP leader Colm Eastwood, TUV leader Jim Allister and Archbishop Eamon Martin.

Follow our live coverage here: