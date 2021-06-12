Coronavirus in Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 107 people test positive for virus
Gillian Halliday
No further coronavirus-related deaths and 107 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period, the Department of Health has revealed.
The up-to-date figures published on Saturday mean the death toll here remains at 2,155.
A total of 123,709 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis since the pandemic began.
Sixteen patients are in hospital with Covid and one is being cared for in intensive care.
Meanwhile, a total of 1,862,979 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.