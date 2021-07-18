Coronavirus in Northern Ireland: one death and 537 people test positive

NI death toll now stands at 2,162Boris Johnson forced to self-isolateA total of 2,180,618 now administered

One further Covid-linked death was recorded in Northern Ireland within the 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health’s figures for Sunday.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,162.

Latest figures also reveal that an additional 537 people have tested positive for the virus.

In the previous 24 hours the number was 1,402.

The statistics come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson abandoned plans to avoid quarantine after being contacted by NHS Test and Trace following a furious political backlash.

According to the health department, a total of 138,546 people here have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,180,618 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Sunday afternoon.

Of those, 1,202,031 were first doses and 978,587 people had received two doses.

On Friday, 92 patients with Covid-19 were being treated hospitals - that number was up from 80 on Thursday.

Two patients were in intensive care units; one was on a ventilator those numbers were the same as on Thursday.

Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak had originally planned to take daily tests rather than self-isolate following meetings last week with Health Secretary Sajid Javid who has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a dramatic turnaround on Sunday, however, Downing Street said the two ministers would be self-isolating rather than taking part in a daily contact testing pilot.

"The Prime Minister has been contacted by NHS Test and Trace to say he is a contact of someone with Covid," a spokesman said.

"He was at Chequers when contacted by Test and Trace and will remain there to isolate. He will not be taking part in the testing pilot.

"He will continue to conduct meetings with ministers remotely. The Chancellor has also been contacted and will also isolate as required and will not be taking part in the pilot."

The Prime Minister later tweeted a video of him saying that he had been pinged and asked to self-isolate after being in contact with Mr Javid.

"We did look briefly at the idea of us taking part in this scheme which allows people to test daily, but I think it is far more important that everyone sticks to the same rules, and that's why I'm going to be self-isolating until Monday July 26," he said

The U-turn came less that three hours after No 10 announced the two ministers would carry on working in Downing Street while taking daily tests.

The decision means the Prime Minister will now spend so-called "freedom day" on Monday when most lockdown restrictions end in England confined to his official country residence.

