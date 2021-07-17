Coronavirus in Northern Ireland: Two further Covid-linked deaths and 1,402 cases

Total deaths now at 2,16192 patients with Covid in hospitalTwo people in ICU

The deaths of two further people who tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health said on Saturday.

These latest statistics mean that the total number of deaths linked to coronavirus here since the start of the pandemic to 2,161.

Saturday's figures also reveal that a further 1,402 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Saturday's figures. That compares with 1,380 people in the previous 24-hour period.

A total of 138,009 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.

At weekends there are no current figures for the number of patients being treated in hospitals.

On Friday however, 92 patients with Covid-19 were being treated in Northern Ireland's hospitals, up from 80 on Thursday.

Two patients were being treated in an intensive care unit, with a single patient on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, in the Republic its chief medical officer has warned those who are not fully vaccinated to “take every precaution this weekend”, as the country reported more than 1,100 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan said on Friday the the country is experiencing a rapid increase in the incidence of the disease in communities.

He said that cases are increasing in 22 out of 26 counties, with the greatest majority of cases occurring in people who have not yet been fully vaccinated.