Coronavirus NI: No decision from Robin Swann on removing remaining restrictions

No decision will be taken today by Health Minister Robin Swann to remove Northern Ireland's remaining Covid-19 restrictions.

It’s after Mr Swann sought legal advice on reviewing the remaining measures in place in the absence of the Executive.

The Executive collapsed last week after the DUP withdrew Paul Givan as First Minister.

In a statement, Health Minister Robin Swann said: “I can confirm I have now received detailed legal advice on the factors that need to be considered when seeking to amend Executive Covid regulations in the absence of an Executive.

"This advice is now being given careful consideration and it is my intention to engage with Ministerial colleagues."

The Covid-19 regulations are not due to expire until March 24. Until its collapse, the Executive had previously been carrying out a review of the rules every three weeks.

It comes as the Department of Health reported another seven people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, and another 3,609 positive cases were also confirmed on Thursday.