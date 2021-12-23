Coronavirus NI: one death and 3,227 cases reported as Covid inpatients drop by 14 in past 24 hours

Latest figures come as health bosses warn of staff shortages over the festive period

One further Covid-linked death and a total of 3,227 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of Health.

Thursday’s daily published cases are four less than the figure of 3,231 published on Wednesday – the single highest number since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 3,455,229 vaccines have been administered in total, according to Thursday’s figures.

The overall death toll now stands at 2,959, with 15 of them recorded in the last 15 days.

Hospital occupancy is currently at 101% a slight dip of one percent on Wednesday’s figure.

The number of hospital inpatients is 254 – a decrease of 14 when compared to the previous 24-hour figure of 261.

On Tuesday the figure was 268.

Intensive care patients with Covid remains at 34 – the same number for the past three days.

A total of 44 care homes are dealing with outbreaks.

Meanwhile, staff absences caused by the Omicron wave could seriously impact Northern Ireland's health system in the weeks ahead, hospital bosses have warned.

In a joint statement, the five health and social care trusts and the NI Ambulance Service said further reductions in the workforce would heap further pressure on already overstretched colleagues.

There are concerns the health system, and public services in general, could be hit hard if the numbers of workers absent from work as a result of catching Covid-19, or because they are self isolating, surge as the Omicron wave reaches a peak in mid January.

In Northern Ireland, the latest estimate is one in 50 people, also unchanged from the previous week and slightly below the record high of one in 40 in mid-August.

The figure is for private households.

The latest Covid-19 restrictions announced by the Executive have been branded "unacceptable and unforgivable" by a leading business representative organisation.

Belfast Chamber of Commerce heavily criticised the fact that no additional financial support package was agreed to accompany the measures.

Chief Executive Simon Hamilton, a former DUP minister in the Stormont Executive, said businesses had already suffered significant losses due to heighted consumers fears about the prospect of a lockdown.

"For weeks now, businesses who have experienced a difficult 2021, have been subjected to a drip feed of speculation and scaremongering about possible lockdowns and further restrictions," he said.