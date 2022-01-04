Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 15 deaths and 30,417 new cases reported over the New Year period

The death toll now stands at 2,995

Covid cases are on the rise.

The Department for Health has reported 15 more deaths and 30,423 new cases.

Figures take in the period from midnight December 30 through to January 3 rather than a normal daily figure due to the New Year holidays.

In the past seven days 50,627 positive cases have been reported compared to 30,417 in the previous week.

Since the pandemic began 4.9million tests have been carried out resulting in 432,492 individuals testing positive.

Rates of infection have risen dramatically across the country with Derry City & Strabane on the highest rate of 4453 per 100,000 of population, Fermanagh and Omagh on 3598 and others seven other council areas sitting above 2,000.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive in the past week were aged between 20-24 at 15%.

There have been 20 deaths in the last seven days compared to 17 in the previous seven days.

Hospitals are at 105% capacity with seven out of 12 hospitals running over capacity.

There are 348 Covid inpatients, of whom 31 are being treated in intensive care units (ICU).

In care homes, there are 112 active outbreaks.

The death toll in Northern Ireland from those who have tested positive for coronavirus currently stands at 2,995.

Over 3.5 million vaccinations have been administered in Northern Ireland, 1.4 million first doses and 1.3 million second doses and 814k booster jabs.