Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 22 deaths, 905 cases as warning made vaccines not doing enough 'heavy lifting' to ease restrictions

Department of Health death toll now at 1,671Scroll down for cases in each council area

The vaccine rollout is under way in the UK (Peter Byrne/PA)

Another 22 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health reported 18 people died within the reporting period of between 10am on Tuesday and 10am on Wednesday with four occurring previously. The death toll is now at 1,671.

Another 905 new cases were also diagnosed. In total over 97,619 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

There are 832 coronavirus patients in hospitals with 67 in intensive care.

Hospitals are operating at 96% occupancy and there are 138 active care home outbreaks.

It comes as the UK's chief scientific adviser said vaccines are not doing enough "heavy lifting" at the moment and case rates need to drop further before the Government can think of easing restrictions.

Sir Patrick Vallance said the country still has a long way to go in battling coronavirus - describing scenes in some hospitals as a "war zone" - but he added there is "light at the end of the tunnel".

Cases by council area:

Antrim and Newtownabbey: 6,727 cases (+416 in past 7 days) and 167 deaths

Ards and North Down: 4,556 cases (+296 in past 7 days) and 102 deaths

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon: 11,904 cases (+1,232 in past 7 days) and 193 deaths

Belfast: 18,499 cases (+835 in past 7 days) and 334 deaths

Causeway Coast and Glens: 6,124 cases (+280 in past 7 days) and 134 deaths

Derry City and Strabane: 10,424 cases (+250 in past 7 days) and 116 deaths

Fermanagh and Omagh: 5,004 cases (+325 in past 7 days) and 66 deaths

Lisburn and Castlereagh: 6,158 cases (+362 in past 7 days) and 121 deaths

Mid and East Antrim: 6,237 cases (+362 in past 7 days) and 157 deaths

Mid Ulster: 9,630 cases (+694 in past 7 days) and 144 deaths

Newry, Mourne and Down: 9,452 cases (+675 in past 7 days) and 112 deaths

Not known: 2,904 cases (+232 in past 7 days) and 25 deaths