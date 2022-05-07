Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 255 new cases

New Covid cases have been recorded

A further 255 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded by the Department of Health on Saturday.

No deaths were recorded in the past 24 hour period.

A total of 3,838,795 vaccines have been administered in total.

On Friday the department recorded one Covid-19 related death and 316 new cases.

The number of Covid-related deaths in Northern Ireland remains at 3,426.

Those with Covid-19 symptoms here are no longer required to take a PCR test from April 22, with testing sites closing from this date. Therefore, statistics may not provide an up-to-date reflection of the prevalence of the virus.

The department's Covid dashboard will be updated on Monday.