Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 76 positive cases reported by Department of Health

Death toll remains at 2,147Another 76 people test positive

Another 76 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, with no further deaths.

The death toll remains at 2,147, according to Department of Health figures on Monday.

There has been 639 positive cases in the last week, up from 634 in the previous seven days.

Hospital occupancy is at 99% with 3,027 people in beds. A total of six patients with Covid-19 are in intensive care - three of those are ventilated.

And five care homes are dealing with an outbreak of the virus.

The figures came after a government report revealed that five suspected blood clot cases linked to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine have been found in Northern Ireland.

A total of 550,000 people have been given the vaccine up to April 28.

BBC Northern Ireland reported the five cases is in proportion to other suspected cases across the UK including England (198), Scotland (18), Wales (9) and unknown (12).

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said the AstraZeneca vaccine had saved thousands of lives in the UK and around the world.

“The adverse reactions following the Oxford-AstraZeneca first dose are extremely rare,” the department added.