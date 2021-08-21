Coronavirus Northern Ireland: A further four deaths linked to Covid-19 as queues grow for Big Jab weekend

Northern Ireland’s death toll climbs to 2,291Another 1,612 positive cases reportedPeople queue up to get their first dose of the vaccine

A further four people have died in Northern Ireland after testing positive for Covid-19, as queues of people take advantage of The Big Jab weekend.

The Department of Health (DoH) also reported on Saturday another 1,612 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

A total of 2,291 people have passed away after contracting the virus since the pandemic began.

The Big Jab weekend sees mass vaccination centres opening again for first doses for adults amid concerns over the soaring number of Covid-19 cases.

People queued outside the centres on Saturday.

More than 100 people were at Belfast’s SSE Arena before the doors opened and the Western Trust reported queues at three centres in its area.

There was a large queue outside the South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon on Saturday afternoon.

Health Minister Robin Swann said reaching another 5% of people could cut in half the numbers of people being admitted to hospital with Covid-19.

All mass vaccination centres will offer walk-in first jabs for all adult age groups throughout the weekend, and there will be walk-in pop-up clinics across Northern Ireland, and jabs by appointment at participating community pharmacies.

The DoH said it will be the last chance for anyone aged 18 and over to get their first jab at a mass vaccination centre, as they will soon be winding down.

First doses were no longer offered to the general population at the end of July, but are resuming for this weekend.

People aged 16 and 17 will be able to access the centres for a first vaccine dose until the end of August.