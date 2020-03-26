Coronavirus: Northern Ireland Army base to be used as large-scale mortuary

A section of a Northern Ireland Army base is being prepared for use as a large-scale mortuary as part of plans to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

At least one climate-controlled building on Holywood's Kinneagar site in Co Down will be converted for this purpose, the BBC reports.

Health Minister Robin Swann has warned that deaths in Northern Ireland could surpass the 3,500 people killed in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said on Wednesday he estimates that thousands of people in Northern Ireland are infected with Covid-19.

The Kineagar site, which has little operational role, has been earmarked for sale in 2022.

The site is located near Belfast Lough and is close to residential housing.

Authorities are seeking to expand capacity for storage of bodies in Northern Ireland amid concerns the funeral system will be overwhelmed.

Officials are working to increase the current capacity of 280 bodies due to fears of a backlog of burials and cremations.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said the priority was to ensure there was respect and dignity for the deceased and their families.

"We are on a fast moving and frankly troubling terrain, and we have to plan accordingly, both in individual departments and across the Executive," she said.

"Preparing for the future and looking at worst case scenarios, while trying to mitigate against those worst case scenarios, is now our focus.

"As part of that work, we are taking precautions to prepare for the risk that the normal burial arrangements are not sufficient.

"We will do all we can to ensure dignity for the deceased and their family. We will work with all of those involved to enable as many people as possible to be buried or cremated in the usual way.

"However, we must also safeguard public health. In the event that the virus hits Northern Ireland very hard, then we have seen elsewhere in the world that this gives rise to challenges which we are working to meet.

"We currently have some additional space in temporary resting places for the deceased over and above the normal arrangements. We are actively seeking to increase that capacity and are working closely with a range of organisations to find the best solution.

"As part of that work, a request has been submitted for the use of the soon to be decommissioned Kinnegar site near Belfast to be used as the NI Temporary Resting Place, in the event that it is needed."

Earlier in the week, DoJ officials told a Stormont committee there was likely to come a point where it would be impossible to adhere to the current practice of holding funerals within three days of a death.

As well as an increase in death rate due to the disease, sickness among funeral directors and council staff is anticipated to put added pressure on the system.