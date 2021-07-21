Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Cases soar as 1,973 reported with two deaths

Death tolls rises to 2,166

Coronavirus case numbers have soared again with 1,973 new cases recorded on Wednesday - one of the highest figures so far this year.

The death toll has also increased to 2,166 after two additional deaths were recorded by the Department of Health.

Hospital capacity is at 104%. In Northern Ireland hospitals, nine of twelve are over capacity.

There have been 146 hospital admission in the past week, compared to 94 the previous seven days.

Figures show 3,139 beds occupied out of a total of 3,014, according to the Department of Health’s dashboard.

A total of 134 patients have been admitted as patients suffering from Covid and eight are in intensive care, three of whom are on ventilators. It compares to 118 inpatients on Tuesday, six in intensive care and two were on ventilators.

There have been 9,088 cases confirmed in the last seven days compared to 4,295 in the previous seven days, although testing has also increased with 84,053 tested compared to 72,520 in the previous seven days.

A total of 143,433 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since testing in the pandemic began.

There are also 40 active care home outbreaks.

So far, 2,184,162 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Wednesday afternoon. Of those, 1,188,669 were first doses and 995,493 were second doses.