Coronavirus: Northern Ireland crime drops 10% in year

The first coronavirus lockdown saw a drastic reduction in crime. Pic Kevin Scott

More than 96,000 offences were recorded in Northern Ireland during 2020 - nearly 10% less than in the previous 12 months, according to new PSNI figures.

Between January 2020 and December last year, a total of 96,186 crimes were recorded during the period - 10,484 fewer than in 2019.

The latest crime bulletin, released on Thursday, also indicates lockdown restrictions have reduced the level of crime in Northern Ireland, with the number of offences generally lower from March 2020 - when the spring lockdown started.

Broken down, there were 51 police recorded crimes per 1,000 of the population - compared to 56 in the previous 12 months.

The PSNI explained the most notable difference was evident in April when 2,364 (26.6%) fewer offences were recorded compared to the same month in 2019 (6,530 offences).

Nine of the 11 PSNI districts experienced a lower level of crime, with categories like violence against the person offences, theft, burglaries along with robberies, sexual offences and criminal damage all recorded lower levels.

Only Derry and Strabane and the Newry, Mourne and Down area witnessed an increase in crime levels with a rise of 1.5% and 2.7% respectively.

Murders accounted for 29 offences in 2019, which dropped to 21 last year, while death or serious injury by unlawful driving almost halved during the same period from 170 to 89 - a decrease of just over 47%.

Drug offences were the only category under offences against society which the PSNI said increased during 2020, rising 1.7% (137 offences), with 37 more drug trafficking offences and 100 more drug possession offences recorded.

Under victim-based crimes, harassment offences rose by just over 25% during 2020 (11,006 offences) compared to 8,786 in the previous 12 months.

Overall, last year’s sexual offences dropped by 7.5% compared to 2019, with rape decreasing by 4% - equating to 40 fewer offences - while the category of other sexual offences decreased by nearly 9%.

Meanwhile, shoplifting offences fell by nearly 22% (1,393 offences) and burglary decreased by 26.8% (1,678 offences).

The category of all other theft offences dropped by 27.2% from 12,464 in 2019 to 9,076 last year, while vehicle offences fell by just over 24%.

Robbery decreased in the same period by around 17% from 651 to 539, while personal robbery offences dropped by just over 15% from 514 to 435.

The category of criminal damage fell by 1,179 offences when compared with the previous 12 months when 18,616 offences were recorded.