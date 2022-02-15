Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Do I have to wear a mask?

Health Minister Robin Swann has said he will make an order to revoke all remaining Covid-19 restrictions on Tuesday.

The remaining measures "should no longer be set out in regulations" and instead will take the form of guidance issued to the public.

So how does this affect you?

Face coverings

The wearing of face coverings will no longer be a requirement in enclosed public areas. That includes shops, restaurants, cafés, bars and pubs, public transport, driving instruction and close contact services.

But the importance of wearing face coverings in health and social care settings, on public transport and in enclosed indoor settings will continue to be emphasised.

Hospitality and events

Covid status certification will no longer be legally required in any settings and venues hosting events and conferences won't have to collect visitor information. However, hospitality and entertainment venues will still be encouraged to use the mechanism. Vaccine certification will continue to be available to anyone who needs it to travel abroad.

Workplaces

It's currently unclear what stance will be taken in the future on working from home. Workplaces will not have to collect visitor information. The requirement for offices to take reasonable measures for 6ft social distancing has already been removed, but soon risk assessments will no longer be required.

Testing and self-isolation

There are no plans at this stage for changes to the current requirements around testing, contact tracing and isolation.

The minimum self-isolation period for people testing positive for Covid-19 has already been reduced, subject to negative lateral flow tests on days five and six of a person's isolation.

Schools

The Department of Education as of yet has not made clear whether or not it will now remove its rules on social distancing and mask wearing in school settings and on school buses.