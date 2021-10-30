Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Eight further deaths and 1,207 cases reported

An antigen test can indicate if you have Covid or not.

A further eight Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday.

Another 1,207 cases of coronavirus have also been reported in the latest figures spanning the past 24 hours, including cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days.

Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,699.

A total of 274,271 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic.

The Department of Health dashboard is not updated at weekends. On Friday there were 351 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, an increase of two since Thursday.

There were 34 Covid patients in intensive care units on Friday.