Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Executive agrees changes to restrictions

First Minister Paul Givan speaking to the media at Stormont Castle

The First Minister has welcomed the relaxation of several Covid restrictions – but hinted that he would like to see more later this week.

Following a four-hour meeting of the Executive, ministers have decided to increase the limit on people allowed to gather indoors in domestic settings.

The limit will rise to 15 people from four households, where previously the limit was 10 people from three households.

The table service rule will also be removed from hospitality settings indoors and outdoors and dancing will be allowed at weddings and civil partnership receptions.

People will also be allowed to play pool, darts and gaming machines.

The requirement to purchase tickets in advance for live indoor performances will be removed, as will the need for audience members to have allocated seats.

The restriction which permitted only ambient levels of music in venues will be removed and dancing will be allowed at post-wedding and civil partnership ceremony events.

Meanwhile, nightclubs remain closed and dancing is not permitted at indoor venues where music is played.

The Executive is set to meet again on Thursday to discuss further relaxations.

The changes agreed on Monday will come into effect from 5pm on Friday.

Social distancing outdoors is no longer legally required but indoor settings such as restaurants and workplaces are still required to comply with at least one metre of separation.

The DUP has pushed for the Executive to agree a plan with dates showing when all restrictions will be removed.

First Minister Paul Givan welcomed the latest changes but said he hoped further relaxations would be announced soon.

He said: "Today is progress.

"We have taken on board the health situation and the wider societal, community and economic information as well. Ultimately, I want to see more progress.

"I would have like to have seen progress around social distancing, moving that from regulation into guidance, but that is something that will now form the discussions on Thursday.

"Other jurisdictions, England and Wales and Scotland, they are lifting their restrictions or have already lifted them.

"The Republic of Ireland has now set October 22 as their final date for all restrictions to go and we are moving to that position in Northern Ireland where ultimately we can have these issues dealt with through good advice, rather than having the law and enforcement."

It’s a call that has also been made by hospitality businesses. Chief executive of Hospitality Ulster Colin Neill said the changes announced on Monday are “small” and called for a “major strategic decision” to be made by the Executive.

“Business owners are at their wit’s end and their anxiety is sky high. This really is an unnecessary place to be in. Is it too much to ask that we try and work our way out of this?”.

Ongoing restrictions are placing a halt on viable trading and preventing businesses from recovering from the pandemic, he added.

“We have been pressing Executive Ministers to engage with our sector, and work in partnership with us to ensure that urgency is injected into the recovery phase,” he said.

"They might not want to hear it, but we are now on the cusp of the Christmas planning period for the sector and we do not need another disaster on our hands.

"We need a reasonable timeframe set out to guide us on how we can make the most of a vital part of the year for the whole industry.”

A meeting last week was cancelled after Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill tested positive for Covid-19.