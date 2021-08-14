Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Five deaths and 1,437 new cases reported

The death toll stands at 2,245Tyrone GAA pull out of their All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry due to Covid outbreak in squad

The Department of Health reported another five deaths linked to Covid-19 on Saturday.

It brings the total number of deaths to 2,245 in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Another 1,437 positive case were also confirmed.

It comes after Tyrone pulled out of their rescheduled All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry. The game had already been delayed by a week.

Tyrone GAA released a statement on Saturday saying that they have decided they are “not in a position to field its senior football team in the rescheduled All-Ireland football championship semi-final” as the squad deals with a number of Covid cases.

“This morning, the Tyrone GAA Management Committee has decided that it is not in a position to field its senior football team in the rescheduled All-Ireland football championship semi-final in Croke Park, on next Saturday," said the Tyrone GAA statement.

Meanwhile on Friday, health chiefs in Northern Ireland warned of further surgery cancellations as staff continue to be diverted to treat increasing numbers of Covid patients in intensive care.

The Health and Social Care Board said action was needed to increase ICU capacity in hospitals across the region and the only way to achieve that was to redeploy specialist staff working in other areas of the healthcare system.

The board also expressed concern at increasing numbers of unvaccinated young people and pregnant women being admitted to hospital with Covid-19.