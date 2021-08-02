Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Five deaths and 872 cases recorded

People arriving at the mass vaccination centre at the SSE Arena in Belfast. David Young/PA Wire

A further five deaths linked to Covid-19 and 872 positive cases have been recorded in Northern Ireland on Monday, according to the Department of Health.

The death toll due to the virus now stands at 2,199.

Hospital occupancy is at 100%. There are 202 Covid inpatients. There are 34 in intensive care units, with 12 ICU beds available. 23 patients with Covid-19 are on ventilators#.

Altnagelvin, Antrim and the Ulster hospitals are all currently over capacity.

The number of intensive care patients has decreased from 36 on Sunday to 34 on Monday. In total, there were 311 patients with Covid in Northern Ireland hospitals on Sunday compared to 304 on Monday.

There are also 97 active care home outbreaks.

The number of positive cases in the past seven days has dropped to 8,525, compared to 9,634 the previous seven days. The number of tests has increased - 96,729 tests have been administered in the last seven days, while 95,084 tests were administered in the previous seven days. A total of 2,267,984 vaccines have been administered in total. 1,218,732 of those were first doses.