Coronavirus Northern Ireland: five further deaths and nearly 3,500 cases

Nearly a further 3,500 cases have been recorded in Northern Ireland on Saturday.

Five patients who previously tested positive for Covid-19 have died and another 3,458 positive cases of the virus have been recorded by the Department of Health.

Saturday’s figures mean the overall number of deaths since the start of the pandemic now stands at 3,007.

Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.

The department had recorded a total of 6,444 cases on Friday.

The data includes cases confirmed from samples taken in previous days, not necessarily just in the latest reporting period.

Full statistics are not available at weekends, and the department’s Covid dashboard will be updated on Monday.

Meanwhile, on Friday, there were 402 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 404 on Thursday.

There are 31 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, one more than Thursday.