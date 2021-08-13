Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Four deaths and 1,389 cases reported

Four new deaths have been reported by the Department of Health on Friday.

Four new deaths linked to coronavirus and 1,389 new positive cases have been reported by the Department of Health on Friday.

The deaths included one in the last 24 hours, and three that were reported but did not occur in this time period.

It brings the total deaths reported by the Department since the start of the pandemic up to 2,240.

Earlier the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) reported a further 26 deaths on the week ending August 6, and that deaths related to Covid had risen to 3,056.

The reporting methods differ as Department figures are based on patients who have previously tested positive for the virus, while NISRA figures are compiled using information entered on death certificates by medical professionals.

Further figures from the Department on Friday said that hospital occupancy was at 102% including 359 Covid inpatients.

Of these, 44 Covid patients were in intensive care with 32 requiring a ventilator.

With1,389 individuals testing positive for the virus, the update also reported that over the last seven days the figure was 9,405 – higher than 8,330 in the previous week.

A total of 122 active Covid outbreaks in Northern Ireland care homes have also been reported.

Meanwhile, the Press Association report that health chiefs have warned of further surgery cancellations across Northern Ireland as staff are diverted to treat increasing numbers of Covid patients requiring intensive care.

The Health and Social Care Board has said action is needed to increase ICU capacity in hospitals, with the redeployment of specialist staff the only available option.

The board also raised concerns of unvaccinated young people and pregnant women being admitted to hospital with Covid-19.

This included instances of unvaccinated pregnant women needing ICU care and emergency caesarean sections.

Of all Covid-19 patients in ICU on Thursday, the board said 60% were not vaccinated and 13% had only received one jab.

The pressure has caused hundreds of procedures to be cancelled in recent weeks, including urgent cancer surgeries.

Paul Cavanagh is interim director of planning and commissioning with the board, he said he was not confident that pressures would reduce after the winter and said that more cancellations were unavoidable.

“That will be incredibly frustrating for patients and I fully accept that and we can only apologise for it,” he said.

“It’s very challenging. It depends as much on just how many more critical care patients come into our system.

“We’ve seen an increase in recent days - we’ve seen a recent increase as well in our respiratory patients and those respiratory patients are an indicator of some of whom will require critical care as well in the coming days.

“It’s a changing picture. But I think there will be further cancellations and we’ll do our best to limit that as much as we possibly can, but our expectation is we will not be able to prevent it completely and there will be further cancellation of operations next week.”

He added that there were no immediate plans to reopen Northern Ireland’s region wide Nightingale ICU Covid hospital at Belfast City Hospital.

Instead, he said trusts were attempting to escalate capacity within each of their areas.