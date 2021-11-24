Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Four deaths and 1,931 new cases

Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Michael McBride pictured at the Huber Centre on the Crumlin Road in north Belfast where he received his Covid-19 booster vaccine from community pharmacist Peter Rice. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Four further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, the Department of Health has said.

Another 1,931 positive cases have also been recorded in the past 24 hours.

Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 2,851 deaths have taken place that were linked to the virus. 33 of those deaths took place in the past seven days.

Hospital occupancy is at 105% while Lagan Valley, Daisy Hill and Craigavon are the only hospitals not reporting overcrowding. Belfast City Hospital is at 114.29% capacity, followed by South West Acute Hospital at just over 11%

On Wednesday, Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Michael McBride received his Covid-19 booster vaccine at the Huber Centre on the Crumlin Road in north Belfast. He was vaccinated by community pharmacist Peter Rice.

A total of 2,952,297 vaccines have been administered in total.1,349,159 of those were first doses, while 1,257,405 were second doses.