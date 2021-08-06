Coronavirus Northern Ireland: four further deaths and 1,434 new cases

A total of 2,298,017 vaccines administeredVaccination roll-out opens to 16 and 17 year olds37 Covid patients in ICU

Four coronavirus related deaths and 1,434 positive cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has said.

On Friday the department also revealed that a total of 2,298,017 vaccines administered in total.

The death toll in Northern Ireland now stands at 2,213.

There are 226 hospital inpatients with Covid-19, 37 being cared in intensive care units and 28 Covid patients are on ventilation.

A total of 8,299 positive cases have taken place over the past seven days – compared to 9,000 in the previous week.

There are 106 care homes dealing with an outbreak of the coronavirus.

Earlier vaccination centres and drop-in facilities welcomed older teenagers in Northern Ireland , just two days after it was announced the vaccine rollout was being extended to 16 and 17-year-olds.

The latest age cohort will receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann said he had asked his officials to ensure the new recommendation, issued on Wednesday from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), was implemented "as quickly as possible".

It is also understood Mr Swann is expected to rubber stamp a 3% pay rise for health care workers here.

Meanwhile, more than 3,000 deaths where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate have now been registered in Northern Ireland.

Figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) found 18 more deaths were registered in the week to Friday 30 July, nine more than the previous week.

It is the largest number of Covid-19 related deaths registered in a week since mid-April 2021.

It brings the agency's total to 3,015.

The Department of Health's total for the same date, based on a positive test result being recorded, was 2,189.

Nisra's figures are higher because it records mentions of the virus on death certificates, where it may or may not have been confirmed by way of a test.