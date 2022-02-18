Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Four more deaths and 2,469 new cases

The death toll stands at 3,170

The Department for Health has reported another four coronavirus-linked death and 2,469 new cases.

In the past seven days 18,162 positive cases have been reported compared to 23,257 in the previous week.

Since the pandemic began 5.4 million tests have been carried out resulting in 602,238 individuals testing positive.

The Lisburn and Castlereagh area has the highest seven-day rates of transmission at 1,222 per 100k of population.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive in the past week were aged between 35 to 39 at 10%.

There have been 17 deaths in the last seven days compared to 26 in the previous seven days.

Hospitals are at 105% capacity with 10 out of 12 hospitals running over capacity.

There are 433 Covid inpatients, of whom nine are being treated in intensive care units (ICU).

In care homes, there are 172 active outbreaks.

The death toll in Northern Ireland from those who have tested positive for coronavirus currently stands at 3,170.

Over 3.1 million vaccinations have been administered in Northern Ireland, 1.4 million first doses, 1.2 million second doses and 949,271 booster shots.