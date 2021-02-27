Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Further two deaths reported

Another 184 individuals have tested positive for the virus, according to the latest update from the department.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is prepared to be administered at a surgery in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

A further two people have died in Northern Ireland after testing positive for coronavirus, the Department of Health has confirmed.

On Saturday morning there were 307 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 36 were in intensive care.

The more recent deaths reported by officials brings Northern Ireland’s death toll to 2,052 since the outbreak of Covid-19 a year ago.

A total of 112,357 people in the region has contracted the virus since the first case was reported last February.

More than half a million people have received a Covid-19 vaccine, of which 505,188 were first doses and 31,898 were second doses.

While Northern Ireland faces ongoing lockdown restrictions into April, its seven-day incidence rate fell to 89.8 per 100,000 people.

It is the lowest incidence rate since September, figures show.

The Minister for Health Robin Swann urged people to stay Covid-free this weekend.

“I would again urge everyone to maintain social distancing from others and stay local if they are heading outdoors,” Mr Swann said.