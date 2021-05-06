Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No deaths and 102 new cases reported

Death toll remains at 2,146

There have been no further Covid-related deaths recorded in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has announced.

The update on Thursday means the total death toll from the virus remains at 2,146 people.

A further 102 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 2,115 individuals tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 120,702 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

One person has died from the virus in the past seven days, down from four the week before.

Over the past seven days 626 people have tested positive for the virus, down from 634 the week before.

There are currently 67 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with seven in intensive care.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 103%, and there are currently five active outbreaks of the virus in care homes.

Meanwhile, MLAs have been told combining the rollout of Covid-19 booster jabs with the annual flu vaccine programme would reduce the burden on Northern Ireland's health system.

Patricia Donnelly, the head of Northern Ireland's vaccination programme, said she hoped the UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) would allow appointments to be combined in the autumn.

On the anticipated autumn rollout of single-dose vaccine boosters, Ms Donnelly told MLAs at Stormont: "We hope that they (JCVI) will take into consideration the winter flu programme which is delivered by GPs, they deliver 480,000 vaccinations every year almost unseen and it has not disrupted their normal practices.

"So we would hope that the JCVI will come forward with a recommendation that will allow us to combine those, so that it is much more effective and GPs would be keen on that."