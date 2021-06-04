Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No deaths and 73 new cases

Death toll remains at 2,154

No further Covid-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The total death toll from the virus remains at 2,154 people.

A further 73 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 1,648 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 122,968 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Northern Ireland since testing in the pandemic began.

One person has died from the virus in the past seven days, equal to the one death recorded the previous week.

Over the past seven days 475 people have tested positive, down from 516 the week before.

There are currently 19 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with one in intensive care.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 104%, and seven facilities are over capacity.

There are currently two active outbreaks in care homes.

The latest Department of Health vaccination data shows 1,771,123 total vaccinations have been administered in Northern Ireland, with 7,541 administered in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, new coronavirus cases involving the Indian variant have increased by 79% in the UK compared with last week, and the strain is now believed to be dominant variant of the disease.

There are now 12,431 confirmed cases of the Indian variant, also known as Delta, in the UK, up from 6,959 last week.

Early evidence from Public Health England (PHE) published on Thursday suggests this version of Covid-19 may lead to an increased risk of being admitted to hospital compared with the previously dominant Kent variant (Alpha).

Another coronavirus variant, thought to have originated in Nepal, has also been found in the UK.

The so-called Nepal variant is believed to be a mutated version of the Indian variant, with a spike mutation, known as K417N.

Experts believe this mutation may have the potential to make vaccines less effective - although it is too early to tell without further investigations.