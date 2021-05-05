Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No deaths and 99 new cases reported

Death toll remains at 2,146

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid vaccines. Picture by Reuters

There has been no further Covid-related deaths recorded in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has announced.

The update on Wednesday means the total death toll from the virus remains at 2,146 people.

A further 99 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 2,473 individuals tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 120,600 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Two people have died from the virus in the past seven days, down from five the week before.

Over the past seven days 624 people have tested positive for the virus, down from 650 the week before.

There are currently 72 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with seven in intensive care.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 101%, and there are currently six active outbreaks of the virus in care homes.