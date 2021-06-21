Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No deaths reported and further 133 positive cases

Death toll remains at 2,155Another 133 people test positiveBoris Johnson plays down suggestions that foreign travel restrictions could be lifted

The Department of Health has reported another 133 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, with no further deaths.

The figures were compiled in the 24 hours up to 10am on Monday.

The death toll remains at 2,155 in Northern Ireland since the outbreak began.

There has been 1,064 positive cases in the last week, up from 679 in the previous seven days.

Hospital occupancy is at 98% with 3,034 people in beds. There are no patients with Covid-19 in intensive care.

And three care homes are dealing with an outbreak of the virus.

As of 12pm on Monday, 1,140,838 people in Northern Ireland have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 810,405 have been given their second.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has played down suggestions that restrictions on foreign travel could be lifted as more people receive the coronavirus vaccine.

There has been speculation the requirement for people arriving in England from countries on the amber list to quarantine at home for 10 days could be lifted in the coming weeks.

Speaking during a visit to a laboratory in Hertfordshire on Monday, the Prime Minister said: “I want to stress that this is going to be - whatever happens - a difficult year for travel.

“There will be hassle, there will be delays, I am afraid, because the priority has got to be to keep the country safe and stop the virus coming back in.”